Police probe fake award racket involving ministers and IAS officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have uncovered a racket in which fake IAS officers and agents promised prestigious national awards to several individuals. A self-proclaimed social activist in the city allegedly prepared recommendation letters and certificates, claiming they were from governors, cabinet ministers, IAS officers, and police officials.

Officials revealed that a single award proposal in 2023 contained 50–60 certificates and recommendation letters compiled into one file. Police have summoned a city resident, Ramesh, for questioning in connection with the case. The scam came to light following the arrest of a fake female IAS officer, Kalpana Bhagwat, on November 23. Investigations revealed the involvement of pseudo OSDs, officials, and social activists in manipulating awards and government transfers. On Saturday, Waluj police arrested Dattatray Shete (38), a land trader from Shrigonda, who allegedly accepted bribes of Rs 7.85 lakh to arrange government jobs and awards. Police are interrogating Shete and examining his phone to track the appointments, transfers, and awards he influenced along with Kalpana.

Ramesh connected through Shete

Bank records show that Ramesh sent Rs 2.25 lakh to Kalpana via Shete. During questioning, Kalpana confirmed that Shete had introduced Ramesh to the racket. Ramesh identifies himself as a social activist.

Ashraf and Dimpi to appear in court

The police custody of Mohammad Ashraf Gil and pseudo OSD Dimpi Devendrakumar Harjai expires today. Both will be produced in court this afternoon, and police plan to request extended custody for further investigation. Dimpi’s family has been stationed at a prayer site for the past six days, seeking his bail.

Recovered documents: 30 certificates, 14 recommendation letters

Police seized 30 certificates under Ramesh’s name and 14 recommendation letters from senior state officials, cabinet ministers, spiritual leaders, royal family members, MLAs, IAS and police officers, and hospital heads. These were attached to award applications. According to police, racketeers instructed many individuals to prepare such files for national awards. It remains unclear whether the applications submitted in August 2023 were genuine or merely fabricated. Police have officially summoned Ramesh for further questioning as investigations continue.