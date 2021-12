Police raid gambling den in Sanjaynagar

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

Jinsi police conducted a raid on a gambling den in Sanjaynagar and arrested 11 gamblers on Thursday night. Cash and articles worth Rs 67,010 were seized from the gamblers.

Police received the information that Samad Qureshi Aamer Qureshi (31, Sanjaynagar) ran a gambling den. Acting on the tip off, under the guidance of jinsi police PI Vyankatesh Kendre and crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, a police team including PSI Datta Shelke, PSI Ashfaq Shaikh, head constable Bhausaheb Jagtap, Vitthal Sure, Santosh Bamnat, Nandu Chavan, Omprakash Bankar, Sanjay Gavade, Navnath Khandekar, Sanjay Rajput and Saheb Pathan conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers. The arrested have been identified as Rehan Khan Kalim Khan (25), Syed Imran Syed Afsar (19, Jahangir Colony, Harsul), Syed Afsar Syed Ahmed (28), Shahed Shaikh Rashid (24), Syed Nizam Wasif Syed (27), Jamir Shaikh Younus (24), Shaikh Mohsin Shaikh Mansoor (30), Syed Naser Syed Bashir (24), Shaikh Aves Shaikh Gaffur (22, Sanjaynagar, Baijipura) and Shaikh Javed Shaikh Moin (25, Indiranagar, Baijipura).