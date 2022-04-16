Police raid gas refilling den

Aurangabad, April 15:

Police raided a illegal gas refilling station in Chamchamnagar in Naregaon area on April 15. During the raid, police seized a gas cylinder and other items worth Rs 1.18 lakh and arrested four accused.

MIDC Cidco police had received information that a gas refilling den was operating in Chamchamnagar. The police raided the den and arrested Irshad Sheikh Sheikh Ali, Aref Pathan Ayub Pathan, Sheikh Gaffar Sheikh Sattar and Nitin Anil Indrekar (all residents of Naregaon) and seized three cylinders, an electronic weighing scale, electric motor, two pipes and a rickshaw. A case has been registered against the four accused at MIDC Cidco police station and PSI S Jadhav is further investigating the case.