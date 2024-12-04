Police raid illegal gas filling operation

A special team from the CP's office raided an illegal gas refilling operation in a tin shed on Wednesday in the Laxman Chawdi area of Old Mondha.

Domestic gas was being illegally filled into autorickshaws, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the autorickshaw driver. The accused have been identified as Isak Khan, Salim Khan and autorickshaw driver Hamiduddin Ansari (all residents of Motikaranja, Anguribagh). The police received a tip-off about domestic gas being refilled into an autorickshaw at a tin shed near the municipal toilet in Laxman Chawdi. Acting on this information, the team raided the location and caught the accused while they were refilling the gas. During the operation, the police seized 20 gas cylinders and other materials worth Rs 2.52 lakh. The operation was carried out under the guidance of the crime and cyber police. The team included PSI Sagar Patil, Kailas Annaldas, Sandip Shinde and other constables.