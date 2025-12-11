Police rescue mentally ill woman, ensure safe shelter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jawaharnagar police rescued a mentally unstable woman wandering late at night near Trimurti Chowk. Observing her condition, officers realized she needed urgent care. They provided clothes and brought her to the station, where she identified herself as Nandini Chakravarti from Bangalore. Due to her mental state, she could not give details about her family.

NGO Support for Rehabilitation

Police Inspector Sachin Kumbhar contacted Su-Laxmi Charitable Organization. With Sumit and Puja Pandit of Manuski Vruddha Sevalay, they took responsibility for her care. A medical examination confirmed symptoms of mental illness, and she was admitted the same night to Manuski Vruddha Sevalay in Gavandari Tanda. Officers including assistant police commissioner Atish Lohakare, police inspector Maruti Khillare, and head constable Vinod Banker ensured her treatment and rehabilitation were handled with care and sensitivity. “This woman suffers from mental illness; it is not a crime. Such individuals often face harsh treatment. Society must step in, and NGO support can give them a safe, humane refuge,” said police inspector Sachin Kumbhar.