Police saved youth’s life

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Personnel from Jawaharnagar Police Station saved the life of a youth who attempted suicide on Thursday night. According to details, police inspector of Jawaharnagar Police Station Santosh Patil along with officers were on the duty.

Two youths came running to the police station and informed the officers that youth had hanged himself at Sadbhavna Apartment in Ulkanagari and they need immediate help.

PI Patil sent a team comprising PSI Shivaji Ghorpade, Anuradha Patil and Dnyaneshwar Shelar, towards the spot. The team found a man hanging in a room on the fourth floor. It was not easy to bring the man down for shifting to the hospital as his weight was 110 kg. They brought the man down successfully from the apartment and called for an ambulance.

As the ambulance did not reach there immediately, he was shifted to a nearby private hospital by the police van. The doctors started treatment on him instantly and saved his life. He was discharged from the Hospital on Friday. Talking to this newspaper, the youth said that had the police not reached the spot on time, he would not have survived. With this, police saved the lives of three persons who attempted suicide during the last one week.