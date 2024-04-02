Police scrutinize weapon licenses ahead of elections

1,142 arms licenses, focus on uncollected weapons from deceased holders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Lok Sabha elections approaching, the police department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has intensified scrutiny of licensed weapons in the city and district. This follows a standard protocol for controlling potential misuse of firearms during elections.

A key aspect of the inspection involves identifying weapons belonging to few license holders who have been deceased. Despite holding valid licenses, these weapons haven't been surrendered to the authorities. The police have issued directives to collect such weapons and licenses from the families of deceased holders.

The Election Commission and courts have adopted a more relaxed approach this year. However, a committee led by the commissioner of police Manoj Lohia will determine which licenses require temporary weapon collection and which can be exempted based on the holder's reasons. Individuals like bank officials, security guards, and sportspersons are typically exempt from temporary surrender.

Statistics on weapon licenses

Currently, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city has 1,142 licenses, with 70 percent issued to individuals in industry, trade, and politics citing threats to personal safety. Interestingly, the number of licenses has declined over the past four years, with 159 cancellations recorded. From the 1,142 weapon licenses 1,117 are held by males and 25 by females.

Rural areas and breakdown of licenses

In rural areas of the district, there are 607 licenses, with 416 for 12 bore rifles and 191 for revolvers and pistols. Notably, these licenses include those issued to ex-servicemen (113), bank managers (15), directors of cooperative sugar factories (2), a petrol pump owner, and 4 sportspersons.