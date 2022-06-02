Police seize 28 kgs Cannabis after chasing car

Aurangabad, June 2:

Aurangabad rural police local crime branch with the help of Pachod police chased a car and seized 28 kgs of Cannabis and the car, amounting to Rs 13.5 lakh on Aurangabad - Solapur National Highway early morning on Thursday.

Local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge and his team were patrolling in Pachod area on Thursday night. He received information that cannabis is being transported in a car on the highway. He immediately informed SP Manish Kalwaniya and additional SP Pawan Bansod about it. Under the guidance of the senior officers, the police team laid a trap. They saw a car coming speedily. They asked the car to stop, but it tried to flee away. Later, the police chased and stopped the car and arrested Ashok Gaikwad, Abasaheb Devkar, and Mahesh Darekar (All Pathardi, Vaijapur tehsil) from the car. During the search, the police found around 28 kgs of cannabis in the car. A case has been registered with Pachod police station.

The police action was executed by PI Renge, PSI Pradeep Thube, Pachod Police station API Ganesh Survase, PSI Vijay Jadhav, head constable Shrimant Bhalerao, Dnyaneshwar Mete, Yogesh Tarmale,, Valmiki Nikam, Bagwan, Balode and others.