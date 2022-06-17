Police seize 60 kgs sandalwood

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 17:

Chikalthana police seized 60 kgs sandalwood and a motorcycle all amounting to Rs 2.03 lakh at Kachner area on Thursday. The police arrested the accused Javed Khan Jabbar Khan Pathan (38, Marsavli Fazalwadi, Phulambri) and a minor boy.

API of Chikalthana police station Shardchandra Rodge received an information that accused Mahmood has hidden sandalwood in his house at Pawar Vasti in Kachner area. Accordingly, the police team raided his house and found around 60 kgs sandalwood. The police arrested Javed Khan and a minor boy. The police action was executed under the guidance sub-divisional officer Jaidutta Bhavar, PI Devidas Gaat by API Rodge, ASI Shinde, Anil Chavan and others.