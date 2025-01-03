Police seize Rs 72 lakhs worth of Gutkha in MIDC Waluj, 3 arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major crackdown on illegal trade, the MIDC Waluj Police have seized gutkha worth Rs 72 lakhs and arrested three individuals involved in its smuggling. The operation, led by DCP Nitin Bagate and PI Krishna Shinde, took place late Thursday night in the Sajapur Shivar area.

The accused have been identified as Anis Rafique Sheikh, a resident of (Kiradpura), and Mohammad Shafir Mohammad Sadiq and Taher Khan Said Khan both from Amravati. Acting on a tip-off about the illegal sale of banned gutkha in the industrial area, the police set up a trap on the Dhule-Solapur highway. Around midnight, a suspicious tempo (MH-13, DQ-8124) was intercepted by the team. Upon questioning, the driver revealed the vehicle was transporting gutkha and pointed the police to two individuals in a Swift car (MH-27, AR-7356) who were further involved in the operation.

The police seized 148 bags containing the contraband, with an estimated value of Rs 72 lakhs. Along with the gutkha, the police also confiscated the tempo, valued at Rs 18 lakhs, and the Swift car, worth Rs 4 lakhs, bringing the total haul to Rs 94.15 lakhs. The arrested individuals have been charged, and the court has remanded them to police custody until January 7. The successful operation was carried out by a dedicated team of officers, including PI Krishna Shinde, PSI Manoj Shinde and several other police personnel, who acted swiftly to dismantle this illegal trade network.