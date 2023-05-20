Police start patrolling with drones in industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In order to restrict the increased criminal activities in the Waluj industrial area, the Waluj MIDC police started patrolling with drones. This initiative was started on Saturday at Bajajnagar.

Many criminals from the other states have come to Waluj industrial area as there are ample opportunities for employment. Many of them have settled here and some of them are involved in criminal activities. They after committing the crime flee away. The police have to take strenuous efforts to search them. The population of this area is also increasing rapidly. Hence, to keep a vigil on the criminals and criminal activities, under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya and DCP Deepak Girhe, PI Sandeep Gurme started patrolling through drones in the industrial area. The demonstration was done at Mohtadevi Chowk in Bajajnagar on Saturday. Police officers Gokul Kutarwade, Ram Kakade, Yogesh Karsale, Pandurang More, Rajebhau Kolhe, Pankaj Salve, Ravindra Gaikwad, Rahul Ranvir, Kishor Gade and others were present.