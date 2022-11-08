Police successfully trace the relatives of the deceased

Accused remanded police custody till Nov 11

Aurangabad:

Two persons were killed by a drunkard on Sunday night on the pavement of the road in front of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The body of one of them was handed over to the family. However, the Begampura police were searching for the relatives of the second deceased. On the basis of the documents found in his bag, the police traced his relatives from Chaudhary Colony, Chikalthana area.

Sangram Rankat along with Nageshwar Shivlingappa Ghuse (50, Kohinoor Colony), who lived on the footpath, were murdered by Sheikh Wazir Sheikh Bashir over a petty issue. Ghuse's relatives took possession of the body and performed the cremation. However, the Begampura police had launched a search operation to find the relatives of Sangram Rankat. The police started the search by showing the photo of the deceased. The police on Monday midnight learned that some of his relatives were living in Chaudhary Colony in Chikalthana area. A team led by PSI Vishal Bodkhe under the guidance of PI Prashant Potdar found his son Rangrao Jadhav who recognized the photograph of his father.

It also became clear that his name is not Sangram Rankat but Sanghrao Jadhav (60). Sanghrao was not living with the family for the last ten to fifteen years. He was brought home several times, but he kept leaving again. Sanghrao's wife passed away five years ago. Rangrao informed Begampura police that he had not seen his father for five years. Meanwhile, the body of Sanghrao was handed over to his son. His cremation ceremony was performed on Tuesday evening.

Accused in police custody

The Begampura police produced the accused Sheikh Wazir in the court. The court sent him to police custody till November 11.