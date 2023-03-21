Police take action against 500 bullet riders in 5 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city crime branch and traffic police have jointly implemented the drive and took action against 500 bullet riders in just five hours, on Tuesday evening.

The traffic branch took against 382 riders, while the crime branch took action against 118 riders, said the in-charge assistant commissioner (traffic branch) Dilip Gangurde and in-charge assistant commissioner (crime branch) Avinash Aghav.

Earlier, the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta ordered both branches to action. Acting upon the orders, the two branches surprised all of them by implementing the drive from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Gangurde said, “Of the 382 vehicles checked by the traffic branch, the cops found that 145 bullet-riders have replaced their silencers emanating harsh or crackling sound. A fine of Rs 1,000 each was made on them, while 237 others were fined for violating other traffic norms as well.”

It is learnt that 147 bullets were checked by the traffic branch in Cidco jurisdiction, while City Branch (I) took action against 117, City Branch (II) initiated action against 78, Cantonment Branch against 21 and Waluj Branch against 19.

Meanwhile, the crime branch took action against 118 riders in different parts of the city. The cops removed the silencers and also levied fine upon the violators.