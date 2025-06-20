Police takes assertive stand on removing encroachments for the first time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The CSMC had planned to remove encroachments on four major roads in the city. Earlier, in the first phase, encroachments on Beed Bypass Road were cleared. However, not a single day of police support was provided at that location. The civic administration carried out the drive with the help of ex-servicemen. But after the murder incident in Mukundwadi on Thursday, the police themselves became insistent on removing the encroachments.

Three-storey and two-storey buildings

On the service road in front of Soham Motors stood a three-storey building owned by Haroon Qureshi. Upon measurement, it was found that the building had encroached nearly 20 feet forward. Assistant Town Planners from the Municipal Corporation — Suraj Sawandkar, Saurabh Salve, and Rameshwar Surase — marked the encroachment, after which the JCB began the demolition.

The entire front portion of the building was demolished. In the underground section of the building, goats brought in for mutton sale were housed, but the owner did not show the courtesy of removing the animals. The municipal authorities removed the people from inside and proceeded with the action. Adjacent to it was a newly constructed two-storey building belonging to Aslam alias Baba Qureshi. More than half of this building was also demolished. The chickens inside were also not removed by the owner. Both building owners requested time to fully demolish their structures. The municipal corporation granted them a three-day period.

JCB operator narrowly escapes

Baba Qureshi’s building was being demolished using two JCB machines — one positioned at the front and the other on the side. While the demolition was underway, a large concrete slab collapsed near the JCB operated by Ganesh Darade. The slab hit close to the machine, shattering its windows, but Darade escaped without even a scratch.

Had the slab fallen directly on the JCB, it could have led to a serious accident. The hearts of the hundreds of onlookers skipped a beat witnessing the scene. The demolition work was immediately paused, and operator Darade was escorted to safety and offered water. As he stepped out of the JCB, Darade expressed his gratitude to God for the narrow escape.

Large encroachments in Sanjaynagar area

In front of the Mukundwadi Police Station, a service road exists, but as one moves ahead toward Sanjaynagar, the road becomes blocked. In some places at Ramnagar, the road is visible, but further ahead up to the airport, it disappears entirely. By evening, encroachers on the service road were instructed to remove their encroachments voluntarily.

As per the orders of the administrator, all encroachments on both sides of the Jalna Road will be removed to clear the service road, said Santosh Wahule, head of the anti-encroachment section.

From ST Workshop to Gymkhana

A service road exists in front of the ST Workshop at Mukundwadi Chowk, alongside which there are several small and large shops. Wahule informed reporters that the documents of these shops would be verified before deciding on the course of action for demolition.

Estimate of Service Road – G Sreekanth

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said, “The road in front of the airport is indeed 60 meters wide, but over time, encroachments have caused it to narrow. In some areas, the service road has completely disappeared. A full-scale operation will be conducted in this area. Ward engineers have been instructed to prepare an estimate for the service road, and work on it will begin immediately.”

“Encroachers on Jalna Road, Jalgaon Road, and Paithan Road are advised to voluntarily remove their encroachments today itself. All these roads are 60 meters wide, and the municipal corporation will take action there as well. The administration will not be held responsible for any damage caused during demolition,” stressed the administrator.