Policeman’s son molests student

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

Cidco police have booked a policeman’s son on the charges of molesting a girl student in a college at MGM University. Meanwhile, the accused lodged a cross-complaint of assault against three friends of the victim on Saturday night.

Police said a girl student studying in a college at MGM University had gone to a hotel in front of MGM College to have tea on Saturday evening. The accused along with two friends were also present there. He teased the girl and made lewd gestures to her. Her friends present with her objected to him. They had a severe fight.

A case of molestation and assault was registered against the policeman’s son Pratik Rajesh Bhotkar (20, Raigadnagar), Piyush Chandrakant Deshmukh, and another accomplice. Pratik also lodged a complaint of assault against the friends of the victim.

It has been revealed that out of the three friends of the victim, two are the students of the Gandhi Scholarship. They had gone to have tea in the evening when the incident occurred.