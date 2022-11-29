Political activist rapes woman on pretext of marriage

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The city police arrested a political activist on the charges of raping a married woman on the lure to marry her on several occasions. The accused also aborted her by kicking her in the stomach. A case of rape and other charges has been registered with Mukundwadi police station. The police have arrested the accused and he has been remanded in police custody for five days, said PI Brahma Giri.

The arrested activist has been identified as Jaikishen Udakram Kamble (31, Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi).

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, after coming in contact with Kamble, he raped her. He then promised to marry her and then she left her husband. He lured her on the pretext of marrying her and raped her on several occasions. The victim became pregnant and she asked Kamble to marry her. However, he kicked her due to which she was aborted. He also took Rs 23,000 from her. But, later started ignoring her and was not even answering her calls.

On November 27, Kamble made a video of the victim and abused her. He also threatened her that he has her photos and videos and threatened that he will make them viral on social media, the victim mentioned in her complaint. Under the guidance of PI Giri, API Shailesh Deshmukh is further investigating the case.