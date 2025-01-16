Political analyst Yogendra Yadav at university
Yogendra Yadav, the founder of Swaraj India and a political analyst, will be delivering a special lecture on the topic "Political Journalism After 2014" on Monday at 11 AM in the MGM university's Einstein Auditorium. The event will be graced by chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and other esteemed dignitaries. The lecture is open to all, and the organizers have urged citizens to attend in large numbers.