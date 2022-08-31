Political circles abuzz after two years

Competition among all the political parties

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

All religious festivals including Ganeshotsav were banned due to corona. Hence the political parties were waiting for restrictions to be removed. This year, as the State government has withdrawn restrictions on celebrations, the politicians have once again started attending and sponsoring various events. All the political parties established their mandals in a jubilant procession and performed Maha Aarti of Lord Ganesh.

The special feature of this year's Ganeshotsav is that BJP, Shinde group, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, MNS and other organizations have established mandals in their respective areas. The Shinde group celebrated the arrival of Lord Ganesh with new spirit. In the last two years, there were restrictions on the height of idols, crowds, so political parties turned their backs on Ganeshotsav. This year, however, in the background of the upcoming municipal elections, there will be no shortage of celebrating Ganeshotsav in various areas.

BJP's grip on Jilha Ganesh Mahasangh

This year, it was seen that the BJP has a strong hold on the Jilha Ganesh Mahasangh. Back then one or two office bearers of BJP used to be in the executive committee, but this year BJP and Shinde group seems to have a stronghold on the Mahasangh. One or two officials from Shiv Sena are in the mainstream of the sangh.