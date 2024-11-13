Political dynasties in the Fray: Second-Gen candidates contest Paithan and Fulambri seats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

As Maharashtra elections approach in just a week, the Paithan and Fulambri constituencies are witnessing the rise of second-generation political leaders stepping into the spotlight.

The entry of these second-generation candidates shows the continuing influence of political families in Maharashtra, with each aiming to address local issues such as infrastructure, agriculture, and community welfare. Vilas Bhumare son of former Paithan MLA Sandipan Bhumare, is contesting from the Paithan constituency, carrying the legacy of his father. However, Vilas faces two registered cases against him as he seeks to continue his father’s work for the region. Vilas Autade, the son of a former MLA, is contesting from Phulambri. With just a 12th-grade education, he aims to represent the area despite facing one registered case. Autade is positioning himself as a candidate of change for Phulambri’s progress. The battle for Paithan, Phulambri and Kannad is now set to be defined by the hopes of these emerging leaders, seeking to build on their family’s political legacy while shaping the future of their constituencies.

But will the second-generation candidates, inheriting their family’s political background, be able to maintain their dominance, or will fresh voices emerge to challenge their hold on power?

BOXXX

Vilas Autade

Phulambri constituency

As a second-generation leader of Paithan, I am dedicated to continuing my predecessor's work while addressing our community's needs. My priorities include ensuring clean water for every household, offering loan waivers for small farmers, building paved roads in remote areas, improving water supply, eliminating load shedding for farmers, and establishing an agricultural university to strengthen the local economy.

BOXX

Vilas Bhumare

Paithan Constituency

I am committed to continuing the legacy of my predecessors, focusing on sustainable development in every village. My efforts include improving irrigation, supporting livestock, creating job opportunities for farmers and youth, and enhancing infrastructure like roads and water supply. I will ensure fair prices for agricultural produce and work tirelessly for Paithan's progress. With your support, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Paithan together.