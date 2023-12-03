Political figures' No-Show’ dampens spirits at Sahitya Sammelan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan in Gangapur witnessed a setback as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde withdrew from their scheduled appearances.

Pawar, set to inaugurate the literary conference, canceled at the last minute, reportedly due to technical issues with his helicopter. The disappointment extended to the closing ceremony, where Dhananjay Munde was anticipated. Speculation emerged that Pawar's cancellation might be linked to Maratha protests, though official statements dismissed such claims. Organizers had made extensive preparations for both leaders, and their absence left local NCP office-bearers and literary enthusiasts disheartened. The unprecedented literary gathering in Gangapur faced a dent in its celebratory spirit, triggering discussions about the sudden political turn of events among attendees and the local community.