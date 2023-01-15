Political rivalry kept aside for flying kites

Kite festival organised at Nirala Bazar and Gomtesh Market

Aurangabad: Leaders of all political parties forgot their political differences during the kite flying festival organised on Makar Sankranti in the city on Sunday. The string of union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad's kite was in the hands of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve. While Cooperation minister Atul Save invited former MP Chandrakant Khaire and former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele to come along with BJP by giving tilgul. The festival was organized on the terrace of BJP leader Anil Makariye's house.

Political leaders who were pitted against each other in the arena of politics helped each other to fly kites sky high. All the ministers and political leaders of the city attended the kite festival in the afternoon. Currently, the alliance between the Thackeray group and the BJP is broken. But, on the occasion of Sankranti, political differences were kept aside and everyone enjoyed the festival. There was also a lot of political gossip. Many officials and workers including Sanjay Kenekar, Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Khambaite, Gajanan Barwal, Surendra Kulkarni, Sagar Nilkanth, Gopal Kulkarni, NCP city president Abhijit Deshmukh, Credai's Rajendra Singh Jabinda and others were present.

Tanwani's kite festival at Gulmandi

A kite festival was organized at Gomtesh market on behalf of Uddhav Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani. Office bearers of all parties attended this festival. Tanwani gave a kite string in Khaire's hand while Danve held the chakri. Meanwhile, Danve did not let the thread loose and later took the kite string from Khaire's hand. Seeing Danve's aggressiveness, Khaire stepped aside and interacted with reporters. Even at the festival, Danve was successful in outwitting Khaire.