Political tussle at the unveiling of 100-feet tri-colour

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Bhagwat Karad, hoisted the national flag, on a 100-feet mast, near the Government College of Arts and Science (Labour Colony), today morning.

Shiv Sena’s leader of opposition Ambadas Danve and MIM’s MP Imtiaz Jaleel leave no opportunity to take a political dig at the BJP on the occasion.

It may be noted that the district collectorate has scheduled the flag hoisting at 9.45 am, but Karad could not reach the venue till 10 am. Hence, Danve and Jaleel, both told the district collector Sunil Chavan to hoist the flag on time to avoid its disrespect. In the meantime, the state minister Atul Save reached the place. Hence both Danve and Jaleel insisted on him hoisting the flag. The MP also told that he will hoist the flag if he (Save) does not do so.

Save sensed the politics. He then started to move in the direction of the flagpole. In the meantime, MLA Prashant Bamb whispered in his ear saying ‘Doctor Sahab’ is arriving at any moment. Save then reduced his speed by putting small steps. Accordingly, the union minister of state arrived at the venue at 10.05 am and the police squad then saluted the tri-colour at 10.17 am and the 100-feet height flag was dedicated to the public.

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta, municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalvaniya, school students, NGOs and many citizens attended the function.

CSR funds for flag

The district collector in his introductory speech underlined that the funds for the City Centre and the national flag were arranged through the District Planning Committee (DPC) and CSR funds. Rakesh Bakshi of D K Foundation (Ratnagiri) has arranged the tri-colour.

At the outset, the students of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Vidyalaya and Little Flower English School performed the Lezim. The students of Brilliant English School sang patriotic songs and presented the dance numbers, while the students of Swami Vivekanand College presented the “Jayostute’ song.