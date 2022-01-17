Politics being played on Marathi boards; BJP alleges Sena of harassing traders

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

Leaders from the different parties have started playing politics over displaying Marathi boards on shops and business establishments in the city.

It may be noted that the State Government announced to display boars in Marathi for the preservation and development of the language. Politicians have started attacking each other verbally over the issue.

Sena and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have already locked horns for Marathi boards point. BJP launched a verbal attack on Sena today.

BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar warned that Sena would have to face its consequences as the part was harassing traders on the pretext of Marathi boards.

After MIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel demanded a grant from the government to change the boards in Marathi, Shiv Sena assembly convener Raju Vaidya advised the MP to use his discretionary fund to change the boards of shopkeepers. He also warned traders of taking an aggressive stand if boards were not replaced.

BJP criticised the stand of Sena strongly. On the other hand, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena launched a campaign to honour the shopkeepers who display boards in Marathi.

“ We welcomed the decision taken by the Government for the preservation and development of the Marathi language.

But the Sena is taking the stand to hurt traders everywhere. At a time when the economic situation of ordinary citizens and traders is worse because of Covid outbreak, the SS should not create panic among the people to show its love for the Marathi language and should not take traders to the task. Our party will take to the streets against this policy of Shiv Sena,” Kenekar asserted.

He said that Marathi schools in the States should be preserved. “The Government needs to take initiative for this. There is a need to release pending funds for teachers and their recruitment to save Marathi schools. The SS is making a mockery instead of taking such important decisions. Currently, water is supplied to the city every eight days. It should draw attention towards the issue. But, notices are being issued to the citizens of Gunthewari areas unnecessarily. BJP will not tolerate the stand of threatening traders and ordinary shopkeepers in a dictatorial manner”, he warned.