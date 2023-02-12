Politics over Deogiri Express inauguration

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Deogiri Express with the advanced HLB bogies will run on the tracks from February 13. Earlier, the inauguration ceremony was to be held at Jalna railway, but now it will be at Nanded railway station.

Politics over the inauguration is now seen in the railway arena. South Central Railway (SCR) had earlier scheduled the inauguration at Jalna and minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve was to flag off the train. However, the ceremony will now be held at Nanded and MP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar will flag off the new version of Deogiri Express. People’s representatives from Jalna district and senior SCR officers will also be present for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the public relations department sources said that Danve is in Delhi and he will be present for the ceremony online.

The new Deogiri Express will have electro pneumatic flushing system and bio-friendly toilets. The passengers will get the information the train real time on speakers. It will also have smoke detection equipment, the sources said.