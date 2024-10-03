Polling booths to be set up in housing societies
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 394 new polling centres have been increased in the district to avoid crowding. Polling booth facilities will be made available at 29 housing societies.
District Collector Deelip Swami made this decision after holding meetings last month. This is the first time that such an initiative is being implemented in the context of the Assembly elections. In view of the ensuing Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has announced the second special summary revision programme for 2024. Under this programme, the Election Commission has recommended establishing polling booths in multi-story buildings and complexes within the city.
Box
394 polling booths
There will be a total of 3,294 polling booths in the district. For the Lok Sabha elections, there were 2,900 polling centres. Their number has increased by 394.
Box
Polling booths in Housing Societies
Polling booths will be established in 29 housing societies of the city. This decision has been made to provide this facility for the voters residing in the societies.
Box
Polling booths decision
Given the upcoming Assembly elections, polling booths will be set up in cooperative housing societies. The office-bearers of the housing societies should cooperate in this regard.
(Deelip Swami, District Collector)Open in app