Polls open, roads are closing!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Traffic regulations will be implemented in city on Saturday to ensure the smooth conduct of Assembly Election 2024 vote counting.

The process will be held at designated centers for Aurangabad Central, West, and East constituencies. To manage congestion and maintain order, the city police have announced road closures in certain areas and suggested alternative routes for commuters. Citizens are urged to follow the guidelines to avoid inconvenience.

Roads closed for traffic

The closed routes include:

1. VITTS Hotel Chowk to Gade Chowk.

2. SSC Board T-Point to Peer Bazaar Chowk.

3. Seven Hills Flyover to Akashvani Chowk on Jalna Road (Jalna to Ahilyanagar route).

Alternative Routes

To minimize inconvenience, police have suggested the following alternative routes:

1. Vehicles from VITTS Hotel Chowk can use the route via Kokanwada Chowk, Gopal T-Point, Bhajiwali Bai Statue Chowk, Peer Bazaar Chowk, and Gade Chowk.

2. An extended route option includes VITTS Hotel Chowk, Railway Station Chowk, Mahanubhav Chowk, MIT Flyover, Godavari Bridge underpass, Dargah Chowk, Peer Bazaar Chowk, and Gade Chowk via Utsav Chowk.

3. Traffic between Akashvani Chowk and Seven Hills Flyover will flow in one direction on a single side of the road (Ahilyanagar to Jalna Road remains open).

The restrictions will not apply to vehicles involved in the vote counting process, ambulances, police, fire services or other essential vehicles.The police urge residents to plan their travel accordingly to avoid disruptions.