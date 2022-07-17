Poly registration date extended

Aurangabad, July 17:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) extended the last date of registration for polytechnic courses up to July 21. Earlier, the last date of registration was July 14.

The candidates can register and verify the uploaded documents online or offline mode up to July 21. For the offline, candidates can do it from home while for the offline mode, they will have to visit the designated Facilitation Centres.

The provisional merit list will be announced on July 23 while candidates can submit their grievances from July 23 to 25. The final merit list will be released on July 27. The selected students will be given admission to post-SSC diploma courses.

box

20K candidates register for poly admissions in M’wada

Over 20,000 students have registered for admission to 57 government and private polytechnics in Marathwada region. There are 10 government and 47 private polytechnics with 15,040 seats in the region.

In all 20,438 students have registered for the first year and direct second year admissions in the polytechnics. The SSC passed students get admission in the first year while ITI candidates are given admissions to the direct second year

.