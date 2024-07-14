Polytechnic admissions date extended for 2nd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) extended the online registration date for the post-SSC polytechnic courses admissions up to July 18.

It may be noted that the DTE started the admission process for the three-year full-time diploma in Engineering and Technology in the Government, private aided and unaided polytechnics for the Academic Year 2024.

The last date for application form confirmation was June 25. The date for the online application form submission was extended to July 9 for the first time. The admission in polytechnics is drawing good response across the State, so, the date was extended a second time up to July 18.

Over 1.47 L applied

More than 1.47 lakh students applied for the post-SSC diploma courses. Of them, 1.17 lakh paid the fees. Many students could not confirm their admission due to the unavailability of the required certificate.

Revised dates of merit list

--Documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission in Physical scrutiny and e-scrutiny mode is July 18

--The provisional merit list for State quota, all India quota candidates will be displayed on July 20

--After grievances redressal, the final merit list will be released on July 25

Activities & scheduled dates for CAP rounds

The activities and schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) are as follows;

--The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round-I through

candidate’s login can be done from July 26 to 29

--The seats will be allotted provisionally on July 31

--Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm the admission between August 1 and 6