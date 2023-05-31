Polytechnic admissions process to begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for the post-Ssc polytechnic courses will commence on June 1. The aspirants will be able to upload scanned copies of documents, their verification and confirmation after the registration up to June 23.

The Director of Technical Education will hold the three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the academic year 2023-24. The students will also get an update about the admissions on a mobile App.

The students can fill in their SSC seat numbers for registration. The obtained marks of students will be uploaded in an application through a software system. The DTE is implementing the e-Scrutiny concept for the online scrutiny of documents.

The DTE established 328 Facilitation Centres (FCs) in the different parts of the State to help students with registration, and counselling for post-SSC first and director second-year polytechnic admissions.

A nodal officer was appointed on the district level to address the grievances of Fcs. Their mobile numbers were made available on the DTE portal. If any FC or polytechnic institute have any problem with the admissions, they can contact the nodal officer. The DTE also made videos of every step of admissions that included registration, confirmation of the application, scrutiny, raising objections and options form. The students also get a message on their mobile number after an update of every phase of admissions.

The condition of visiting the Application Receipt Centres (ARCs) for document verification and seat confirmation after CAP was relaxed. Because of this, the candidates will be able to do verification through their login.

Emerging technology courses launched

New emerging technology courses launched in nine Government and 30 non-aided polytechnics considering the needs and opportunities of industries in future. The polytechnics have 2,490 intakes. The courses included Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Mechatronics, Automation and Robotics, Cloud Computing and Big Data, Computer Engineering and IoT.

Admission portal inaugurated

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the web portal (https://dte.maharashtra.gov.in) today for smoothly holding the admission process. Chandrakant Patil said that the polytechnic courses which received good a response from students during the last four years are an excellent alternative to making youth competent employment.