Poor working people should be careful

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 31, 2023 09:30 PM 2023-03-31T21:30:02+5:30 2023-03-31T21:30:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Politicians always use riots to retain seats, poor laborers should beware of the ongoing communal tensions, said ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Politicians always use riots to retain seats, poor laborers should beware of the ongoing communal tensions, said general secretary of Maharashtra State Hamal Mathadi Mandal Saathi Subhash Lomte in a letter.

After the renaming of the city, the politicians were deliberately trying to disrupt the social harmony of the city. He demanded that a thorough investigation should be conducted to see if the riots that took place on the eve of Ram Navmi were not part of the conspiracy. In case a riot breaks out, the most affected are the poor and labourers whose daily struggle is for food. Many poor people are deliberately lured by the anti-social elements to participate in such violent acts by taking advantage of their situation. Hence they must be careful and stay away from such lures, said Lomte.

