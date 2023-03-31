Poor working people should be careful

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Politicians always use riots to retain seats, poor laborers should beware of the ongoing communal tensions, said general secretary of Maharashtra State Hamal Mathadi Mandal Saathi Subhash Lomte in a letter.

After the renaming of the city, the politicians were deliberately trying to disrupt the social harmony of the city. He demanded that a thorough investigation should be conducted to see if the riots that took place on the eve of Ram Navmi were not part of the conspiracy. In case a riot breaks out, the most affected are the poor and labourers whose daily struggle is for food. Many poor people are deliberately lured by the anti-social elements to participate in such violent acts by taking advantage of their situation. Hence they must be careful and stay away from such lures, said Lomte.