Pophala becomes first solar-powered village in region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pophala, a tiny village in Phulambri tehsil, has become the first to become a solar-powered destination in Marathwada. It may be noted that the state government's objective is to minimise carbon emissions by maximising the use of non-conventional energy sources.

The village, situated 725 meters above the sea level, has 77 houses. Through an electric grid, solar panels of 1 KVA capacity have been installed on the roof of each house; separate meters were installed to monitor the power generation and consumption. The village totally shifted to renewable energy in April 2025.

The project has been developed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Endurance Technologies with the help of MSEDCL. The power entity installed a new power transformer of 100 KVA capacity. With the implementation of the solar project, the village will be 100 pc free from electricity theft and also enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

It is learnt that the MSEDCL will soon be making Mumbapurwadi (in Khuldabad tehsil) village also solar-powered in the year 2025-26.