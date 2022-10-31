Porcupine found in injured condition

Aurangabad

A porcupine was found in injured condition in a washroom at Shivshankar Irrigation company at Chitepimpalgoan on October 29. The owner of the company Raosaheb Ghodke informed about it honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathk. His associates Manoj Gaikwad, Vikrant Wadekar, and Daud Shaikh went to the spot and rescued the porcupine. Veterinary doctor Shila Jadhav treated the animal. On Monday, it was handed over to the forest department.

Porcupine is found in jungles in India and various parts of the world. It has spines on its body. An adult porcupine is around 3 to 3.5 feet long and weighs around 15 to 20 kgs. Its life span is 20 years. It uses its spines in a dangerous situation for its defense, said Dr Jadhav.

Porcupine is a rare species. There is a provision of three years imprisonment on killing it under the Wildlife Act, 1972, sections 9,48 (A) and 49.