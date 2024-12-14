Porcupine rescued from well and released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A porcupine that fell into a 70-foot-deep well on farmer Rakhmaji Kamble’s farm in the Shendra area was rescued by a team. The team, including Nitesh Jadhav, Ravi Mandlik, Pushpa Shinde, Sharad Dabhade and Amit Anarthe, successfully pulled the animal out. After treatment, the porcupine was observed by honorary wildlife protector Dr. Kishor Pathak for four days. Once recovered, it was released back into the forest on Saturday. Along with the porcupine, ten snakes, including venomous and non-venomous species, were also freed by forest officer Ashok Sable.

Photo caption: A porcupine and captured snakes were released into their natural habitat near MIDC Shendra.