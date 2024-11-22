Post-election peace: From Polls to Pals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Social media, which buzzed with election activity during the Assembly polls, is now witnessing messages of reconciliation. Posts like “Elections are over, preserve relationships” and “Our leader is extraordinary; victory is inevitable” are widely shared.

Supporters of various parties and independent candidates were highly active during the campaign, praising their leaders and criticizing opponents. Even after the elections, social media remains busy with calls to end political disputes and discussions about results. Messages urge people to move past campaign bitterness and focus on friendships. Viral posts remind everyone that political rivalry is temporary, while relationships last a lifetime. Some messages request forgiveness from those hurt during the elections and call for unity, saying, “The campaign is over, the opposition is over.” While most users promote harmony, some staunch party supporters still hold on to political divides, showing that unity will take time for everyone.