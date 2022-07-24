Post -SSC, HSC courses admission process to get impetus

Aurangabad, July 24:

The admissions process to post-SSC and HSC courses will get impetus as the Central Board of Secondary and Education (CBSE) declared the result of X and XII classes on Friday.

The admission process to 11th standard, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnic and undergraduate courses was getting delayed in absence of the CBSE school results.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of SSC and HSC in June. However, the admission process for the 11th, ITI, and Polytechnic courses was not completed yet.

The admission process for the courses has now become easier with the declaration of CBSE results.

So, the next week will be of mission admission. The junior colleges are making efforts to complete the 11th admissions by August 1. The teaching will commence in the college on July 25, where the admission process was completed.

The registration date of admissions to the first-year Diploma Engineering and Technology course (Polytechnic) after the 10th standard was extended up to July 28. The students can get verified documents and confirm the application.

The provisional merit list will be published on July 30 while candidates can submit objections between July 30 and August first. The final merit list will be released on August 2.

The first merit list of ITI will be released on July 25. Students will be able to submit the objections regarding the merit list and correct the information in the admission form on July 25 and 26. The final merit list will be displayed on July 28. Around 50 per cent to 60 per cent of admissions were completed in undergraduate courses including B A, B Com and B Sc.

The admissions in the polytechnics, ITIs, and junior and senior colleges will be completed in the first week of August with the declaration of the CBSE schools' results.