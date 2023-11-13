Post Y2K ; Age is not a barrier in diabetes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Diabetes is a chronic health condition, caused by genes, environmental situations and other factors including sedentary lifestyle (categorised as Type 1 and Type 2 - T1D and T2D). The experts claim that it cannot be cured, but can be controlled through concentrated efforts. Hence, the homoeopaths, recommend observing the 3-tier formula or maintain a triangle to stay hail and hearty in life.

Dr Sagar K Chandak, a practising homoepath for past two decades, shared, “ In the new millennium, age is no longer a barrier to becoming a diabetic. However, maintaining a triangle of Medicine; Exercise and Diet can help to control the deteriorating condition. In any medicine, diabetes cannot be cured, but can only be controlled. I had not seen a fully recovered patient, so far.”

Delay Your diabetes

In genetic cases, the diabetes can be delayed through preventive measures. It is for sure that you cannot skip it as it is in the genes. In the olden days, people used to get diabetic after 50 years of age. If anybody know that any one of his parent is diabetic. Then he should act promptly. Instead of becoming diabetic (in genetic cases) between 35-40 years of age, through preventive measures, you can delay it till 50-55 years of age. We prescribe brisk walking (for 60 minutes), cycling, gym, yoga or skipping under exercise. After physical activity there should be sweating and the heart rate should also rise by 80 percent. Adopting a diet plan and modifying your lifestyle works effectively,” said Dr Chandak

Adopt 3Cs in life

A headmaster of municipal corporation school, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Do not take yourself or your health for granted. Do not feel that 'Mujhe kuch nahi hoga' when you are young. I will suggest if anybody becomes diabetic adopt 3Cs in their lives. They are Be Committed - Be Confident and Be Cheerful/Carefree. I acknowledge that after a brief struggle I am fit and fine and my glucose levels are also under control.”