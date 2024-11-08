Postal Department issues Life Certificate to pensioners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Pension Welfare Department and the Postal Department have introduced a biometric system, allowing pensioners to obtain their life certificates (also known as "Jeevan Praman Patra") through post.

To reduce the inconvenience faced by pensioners in obtaining life certificates, a life certificate will now be provided by the postman. It will be delivered to the pensioner's home via the sub-postmaster. Pensioners are advised to contact the post office to avail of this service, said the Senior Superintendent of Posts (SSP) G Hari Prasad.