Postal employees protest wearing black ribbons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The All India Postal Employees Union, postman and MTS postal employees protested in front of the main post office wearing black ribbons during lunch time. The protesting employees demanded to stop the harassment to the employees immediately and pay overdue bills. Accept all demands as per Kamlesh Chandra Committee Report. An agitation was held to demand immediate redressal of all the demands and to give instructions regarding the membership verification of the GDS category. Balkrishna Chalke, Amol Shinde, Rajesh Sarang, Devendra Pardeshi, Sadanand Rane and others participated in the protest.