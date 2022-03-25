Postal unions to participate in strike

Aurangabad, March 25:

All the trade unions have called a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 against the Central government for their various demands. The All India Postal Employees union will be participating in the strike. Two postal unions have decided to participate in the strike and all union members should take part in the strike, appealed union circle president Balkrushna Chalke, Rajesh Sarang and assistant circle secretary Devendra Pardeshi. The union members appealed to make the strike a success as almost all the workers unions would be participating in the strike.