Posters exhibition organised in Azad College

Aurangabad, June 7:

A posters exhibition was organised at Maulana Azad College on Monday as part of creating awareness on World Environment Day.

Environmentalist and Ornithologist Dr Dilip Yardi inaugurated the exhibition. Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui was also present.

Dr Yardi interacted with students and staff members.

Principal Dr Mazhar also addressed students. Dr Yardi’s Environmental Research Foundation and Education Academy has donated two Bird House to the college. Students of B Sc also prepared a poster for the awareness on ‘Save Environment.