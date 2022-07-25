Posting of deputy director (town planning) triggers controversy in AMC

Aurangabad, July 25:

In a surprising development, the state government has issued an order directing the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to hand over the additional charge of Deputy Director (Town Planning) to the joint director Sumedh Kharwadkar, on Monday. Sensation prevailed on the AMC campus as the administrator awarded the responsibility as an acting deputy director (Town Planning) to A B Deshmukh.

The above post was filled on a deputation basis by the state government. Two years ago, the government approved the new staffing pattern and also approved the Recruitment Rules. Accordingly, the post of joint director got redesignated as deputy director (Town Planning). The rules granted relaxation to the AMC to appoint an officer in its establishment. Accordingly, the civic administration, as per seniority in service handed over the acting charge to Deshmukh. He worked hard in collecting revenue of more than Rs 150 crore including Rs 100 crore under the Gunthewari Scheme.

The AMC received the order of Kharwadkar on social media today. He arrived to take over the charge on Monday, but without permission of the civic chief he cannot take over charge. Meanwhile, the new administrator is likely to visit tomorrow or on Wednesday.

Earlier, two officers had come to join on the same post, but the then administrator A K Pandey refused their joining. According to disappointed civic officials, the charge of deputy director could not be handed over to an officer of joint director rank. Besides, the state government has granted relaxation to fill up the post then also it is encroaching upon it.