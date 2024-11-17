Postman ensure voter card distribution before election

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The distribution of new voter cards is underway, with postman working diligently to ensure each voter receives their card directly. Efforts were made to ensure no one was left out of the voting process.

Voter card distribution continued in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region even on Sunday. Citizens expressed satisfaction as new cards arrived. So far, 41,000 cards have been distributed and 11,000 new voter registrations are complete. Another 30,000 cards will be delivered by election day. Postman is working to ensure all cards reach voters before the election. Assistant Director Shaikh Asadullah confirmed efforts to complete the final delivery.

BOXXXX

Caption: Postman work tirelessly to distribute new voter cards.