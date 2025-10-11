Posts of two deputy CMs are unconstitutional: Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Leader of the Opposition is not appointed citing lack of numbers. But at the same time, despite no provision in the rules, two deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed. Since these positions are not legally valid, we will now refer to them as unconstitutional Deputy CMs," said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, slamming the state government's double standards regarding constitutional norms.

Uddhav Thackeray made these remarks after leading the ‘Humbarda Morcha’ in the city on Saturday, demanding loan waivers and ₹50,000 per hectare aid for farmers affected by excessive rainfall. After the rally, he inaugurated the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Aurangpura and later interacted with the media.

Thackeray said, "The ruling parties have majority at both the Centre and the State. Yet, the Leader of Opposition positions in both the Assembly and Legislative Council remain vacant. The government refuses to appoint an opposition leader in the Assembly, hiding behind the excuse of lacking numbers. If you are following rules so strictly, then under which rule were two Deputy CMs appointed? The position of Deputy CM isn't even constitutional. So, going forward, we will not consider them constitutional ministers. We will call them unconstitutional Deputy CMs.”

When reminded that Deputy CM Eknath Shinde had mocked the protest, asking, “How many more times are you going to cry (Humbarda)?”Thackeray responded sharply,“I don’t respond to traitors. He doesn’t have the credibility to speak, nor should he speak.”

When asked whether he and Raj Thackeray would come together on the issue of farmers, Uddhav replied, “In times of crisis for Maharashtra, the two brothers will definitely come together.”

Regarding the recent controversial remark by the Cooperative Minister, who said that farmers have become obsessed with demanding loan waivers, Thackeray hit back saying, “Many of the ruling party’s obsessions are coming to light now, one has a thing for dance bars,” he said, indirectly targeting Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, highlighting the government's hypocrisy and moral failures.