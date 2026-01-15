Pothole on road claims life;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young daily-wage worker lost his life in a tragic two-wheeler accident early Thursday morning (15th) on the Jogeshwari road near Ramrai village. The accident allegedly occurred due to negligence during ongoing pipeline and cable-laying work, where deep potholes and heaps of loose soil were left uncovered on the road.

The deceased, Akash Vitthal Waghmare (26), a resident of Jogeshwari, Gangapur, was on his way to work on his motorcycle (MH-20 EO-2486) around 6 am. Near survey number 99, his vehicle reportedly skidded after hitting a pothole and loose soil dumped on the road. Due to poor visibility in the early morning light and absence of warning signs, he lost control and suffered serious injuries.

Family members rushed him to GMCH, but doctors declared him dead at 7.40 am. The incident has shocked residents of the Jogeshwari and Ramrai areas.

Akash was employed through a contractor at a private company and was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife, two young daughters aged two-and-a-half years and six months, as well as his parents and siblings. His sudden death has left the family in severe financial distress.

The deceased’s brother alleged that no safety measures, barricades or direction boards were installed at the work site. Gram panchayat officer Swapnil Gharmode confirmed that no permission had been taken for the pipeline and cable-laying work, raising questions about unauthorised construction.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Vaijapur MIDC police station. Police inspector Shivcharan Pandhare said a thorough investigation is underway and action will be taken against the responsible company and contractor. Residents have demanded immediate safety measures, noting that similar accidents have occurred on this road earlier.