Power cut defuncts Pharola water treatment plant for two hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The functioning of the Pharola Water Treatment suddenly halted for two hours due to disruption of power supply on Sunday midnight. Meanwhile, the task of filling up elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city for distribution of water was continued till early morning hours on Monday.

The disruption in power supply occurred on Sunday at 11 pm. The storage capacity of water at the treatment plant is not adequate, as a result, the municipal authorities stopped lifting of water from Jayakwadi Dam through 700 mm and 1400 mm size pipelines. The power supply was resumed at 1 am (on Monday). As a precautionary measure, the civic officials did not start operations of all pumps. They were started one by one. It took two hours or more to resume the functioning of all pumps. Many parts of the city were supplied water late as per their rotational schedule. It is said that the water distribution will remain paralysed on Tuesday also, said the CSMC sources.

The executive engineer (mechanical section) D K Pandit said,“ The power supply of Pharola Plant was disrupted for 20 minutes only due to tripping of MSEDCL. Hence the pumping of water through machines was resumed in phases after restoration of power supply. It took one to one and a half hours. Hence the total delay was for less than a couple of hours.”