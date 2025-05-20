Power outage for 3 hours in industrial area, not for 20 hours: MSEDCL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Refuting the claim of 20 hours of darkness, MSEDCL today clarified that the power supply to industrial areas like Ranjangaon and Bankarwadi was disrupted for 3 hours only.

MSEDCL's press release stated that a fault occurred on a new 10 MVA power transformer at the 33 KV Waluj MIDC E-Sector substation on Monday at 9.30 am. Hence, the power supply on the 11 KV Satyam feeder and 11 KV Lumax feeder on this transformer was kept off and was restored at 12.30 pm (interrupted for 3 hours only).

Besides, Friday is the staggering day for MSEDCL to carry out pre-planned maintenance work. However, on the request of the industrialists in the Waluj area, a pre-planned outage was undertaken on Sunday (May 18) for the maintenance work. Besides, all the concerned industrial consumers and entrepreneurs' associations were alerted about it. MSEDCL also carried out pre-monsoon maintenance work from 11.30 am to 5.30 pm (power supply was off for 6 hours), stated the release.