Power outages spark outrage among entrepreneurs

Union minister threatens action against companies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anger simmers in the district as residents and entrepreneurs grapple with frequent power cuts and unreliable electricity supply. union power minister RK Singh's recent statement made during a review meeting in Delhi, hinted at punitive action against errant distribution companies, has brought a glimmer of hope, but will the picture really change here, quizzed the entrepreneurs.

Residents of Gunthewari area have borne the brunt of the issue, facing power outages due to overloaded infrastructure. Compounding the problem are extended cuts for repair purposes, disrupting daily life and businesses. This scenario extends beyond just Gunthewari, with reports of load shedding and unreliable supply plaguing several parts of the state and nation.

Minister Singh emphasized that unnecessary load shedding is an insult to citizens and called for action against responsible agencies. He urged distribution companies to prioritize upgrading infrastructure, increasing capacity, and improving efficiency.

However, local concerns remain. Abhimanyu Patil, an entrepreneur, points out that repairs often seem haphazard, targeting only locations with complaints, while Anil Jadhav laments the unresponsive attitude of officials, highlighting the demand for proper attention to even basic issues like blown fuses.

Prem Singh Rajput, MSEDCL executive engineer, acknowledges the need for at least five additional high-capacity main stations and more distribution points to cater to the expanding settlements around Gunthewari. But space constraints present a formidable obstacle to installing new poles.