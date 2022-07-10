Power supply can be interrupted for one month’s outstanding bill

Aurangabad, July 10:

People generally have the perception that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) will interrupt the power supply when the electricity bills payment is pending for three to four months. However, the company can disconnect the electricity supply even the bills are pending for one month. Hence, the customers should pay the monthly electricity bills regularly, appealed the company sources.

There are 6,46,101 domestic electricity consumers in the Aurangabad circle and 60,042 commercial consumers, 15,203 industrial and 2,27,545 agriculture connections. These consumers have to pay late fees interest on the outstanding bills. MSEDCL on several occasions has appealed the consumers to pay the bills. Moreover, the company has also launched a scheme to distribute gifts to encourage the customers to pay the bills regularly.

Acting MSEDCL chief engineer Prakash Jamdhade said generally the power supply of a consumer is disconnected if the electricity bills are pending for more than three months. But, if the amount of the monthly bill is enormous and it is not paid, the company can interrupt the power supply.