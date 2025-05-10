Power tariff hike pushes grinding charges up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30% rise in electricity tariffs has triggered a spike in grinding charges across the city, straining middle-class budgets.

Homemakers now pay Rs 40–Rs 045 per kg for wheat flour, including milling. Flour mill owners cite soaring electricity bills, increased maintenance costs, and rising shop rents up by Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000 as reasons behind the rate hike. Traditional stone mills, known for quality flour, are vanishing due to high upkeep and lack of skilled workers. Many millers have delayed charging higher rates fearing customer loss, but several mills have already shut down under financial pressure. “Power bills, rent, and maintenance make operations unviable,” says mill owner Nitin Pandit. Homemaker Ashwini Sonawane adds, “With rising prices, there’s no room left for savings.”

Current grinding charges (per kg):

Wheat, Jowar, Bajra, Pulses – Rs 5 | Papad Dal – Rs 7