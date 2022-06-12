Power theft worth Rs 29.80 crore in Aurangabad division

Target to disclose 600 million units of electricity theft

Aurangabad, June 12:

In the year 2021-22, the highest number of power thefts of 557.53 million units was detected by the security and enforcement wing of MSEDCL in the State. The power theft worth Rs 29.80 crore was detected in 4,123 cases in Aurangabad division.

MSEDCL has now stepped up its efforts against power thieves to reduce power outages. The campaign is being carried out more vigorously through the divisional level enforcement teams. In 2021-22, theft of 557 million units of electricity was exposed. Electricity thefts worth Rs 317.45 crore were uncovered in 22,987 cases in the high and low pressure category. Out of which Rs 172.45 crore has been recovered.

Instead of focusing on the number of power thefts, the areas where more power units are stolen are under scanner. Strict action is being taken against the guilty. In the last financial year, the security and enforcement wing had detected power theft of Rs 152.43 crore in 7834 cases in Konkan region, Rs 72 crore in 5527 cases in Pune region and Rs 63.23 crore in 5503 cases in Nagpur region.